JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri will fully re-open on June 16, Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday.
Parson said the state has hit enough benchmarks for there to be a full re-opening, such as expanded testing and a larger stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE).
The full list is of benchmarks are:
- Expand testing capacity and volume in the state
- Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains
- Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity
- Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data
However, Parson said local officials can still implement restrictions. For example, gyms and theaters can re-open in St. Louis County on June 15, but with restrictions.
Parson's plan reopened the state in phases. Phase 1 started in early May and was originally supposed to run through the end of the month, but Parson later extended the timeline.
Parson said a full state re-opening also means the state is entering Phase 2 of his plan.
Despite Parson' announcement, he said people should still practice social distancing and take other precautions.
“We must remember that COVID-19 is not gone,” Parson said. “It is still extremely important for everyone to continue social distancing. Be proactive. Avoid large, congested crowds, and if you can’t social distance, take extra precautions to protect yourself and those around you.”
Parson also extended the state of emergency declaration for the state until December 30, so officials can still access CARES Act money.
