JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Senate has passed a proposal that will gradually increase the gas tax over the next five years. The state, which has the second-lowest gas tax in country (behind only Alaska), is weighing a bill that could raise nearly $500 million once the increase is finished.
Republican Missouri Senator Dave Schatz from Sullivan is the bill's sponsor, and he said Friday it's patterned after a South Carolina law which includes an option for drivers to get 100 percent rebate on the new tax if they turn in their gas receipts from the year. Otherwise the money will be spent on transportation and road infrastructure.
"If you want to invest in transportation and roads, obviously we're going to allow people to do that. If they want a rebate, they can get their money back," Schatz said. "So I don't see how it can get any better than that."
The bill winding its way through Jefferson City would increase the gas tax 2.5 cents per year starting this October and continuing every year until 2026. If passed, it's expected to raise about $460 million once it's fully in place. The average price of a gallon in the St. Louis region Friday is about $2.79. 17 cents of that is the state gas tax. Supporters of the increase say despite a gallon costing more at the pump, better roadways also mean lower vehicle maintenance costs for drivers.
"There's a lot of talk about costs to fill up your gas, which is valid, but what you're getting in return it's not just safer roadways, but improved costs to operate a vehicle in the state," said Nich Chabarria with AAA.
For many who live across the river in Illinois, a state with one of the highest gas taxes in the country, and work in Missouri, an increase would be unwelcome. Sameh Motan works at a gas mart in West Alton, Missouri and said about 90% of his customers are from Illinois. That's because across the river in Alton, gas prices are 20 cents higher.
But the Missouri Department of Transportation has long asked voters for a tax increase, saying their budget is perilously low. Voters previously rejected in increase in gas tax, called Prop D, a few years ago. The increase of the tax from 17 cents to 29 cents would address the issue, and has strong bi-partisan support in the Missouri Senate.
"It was 21-13, the vote in the Senate. It was bi-partisan vote. I think we had 9 Democrats, 12 Republicans that voted for it," Schatz said. "I think that we'll have, should have, similar support in the House because I do believe that it's an issue that faces all Missourians."
If passed, the average Missouri driver would see an increase of between $10 and $12 per year.
