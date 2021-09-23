ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A team in Missouri collects sewage samples weekly to track COVID-19 trends.

New Mu variant of COVID-19 under observation On Tuesday, WHO designated the B.1.621 variant as a "variant of interest" because it carries mutations that could help it partially evade vaccines and treatments such as monoclonal antibodies. WHO named it Mu under its system to designate important variants using the Greek alphabet.

Throughout the pandemic, wastewater trends were used to detect COVID variants, like Delta, before we started seeing more cases. Missouri’s Bureau Chief of Environmental Epidemiology Jeff Wenzel told News 4 they are monitoring wastewater samples for the Mu variant.

"We haven't seen any mutation associated with Mu since early August our case numbers from Mu around this date continue to be low but it's something we continue to watch,” he said.

There are a dozen testing sites in St. Louis and more than 130 across the state. Across the St. Louis area, about a quarter of the testing sites show decreasing trends, while others showed no change.