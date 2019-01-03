KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Kansas City man has been charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the neck while she was working at a Walmart store.
Twenty-two-year-old Brian Lenoble Jr. is charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Court records say an off-duty officer arrested him Dec. 31 in the parking lot. The Kansas City Star reports that Lenoble told the officer, "I tried to kill her and slit her throat and I would do it again."
The officer went into the store, where he found the blade still embedded in the woman's neck. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
A family member told police that Lenoble had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.