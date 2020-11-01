ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Tuesday, Missouri voters will decide whether to change the way legislative districts are drawn every 10 years.
Amendment 3 seeks to change the Clean Missouri Initiative, which Missouri voters passed overwhelmingly in 2018.
Amendment 3 will appear farther down the ballot and is said not only to be lengthy, but confusing for some voters.
First, it would prohibit legislators from receiving any gifts from paid lobbyists. Second, it would reduce the maximum amount of campaign contributions to Missouri Senators from $2,500 to $2,400. Lastly, it would change who is involved in redistricting and how the districts are drawn.
Republican lawmakers have said the goal of the Clean Missouri Initiative to achieve "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness" will result in irregularly shaped districts and the loss of voting power in rural areas.
"We live in small towns, we're interested in our schools and our roads and we look at life differently than people might in downtown Kansas City," said Blake Hurst, President of Missouri Farm Bureau, a proponent of Amendment 3. "But, that's in the same way voters in Kansas City or St. Louis have different concerns than their rural neighbors."
Within the Clean Missouri Initiative, a non-partisan state demographer position was created to draw legislative maps.
If passed, Amendment 3 would eliminate that position, putting a governor-appointed bipartisan committee in charge of drawing maps. The committee would then draw districts that are compact and contiguous, while keeping in mind partisan fairness and competitiveness.
Critics, including those with Clean Missouri, said if Amendment 3 passes it would result in gerrymandered districts that are uncompetitive. Further, it said if passed, the changes would allow for lobbyists and political operatives to rig the legislative maps to protect incumbent politicians.
"This is a false choice that is put forward by people trying to pass a gerrymandering plan," said Sean Soendker Nicholson, the campaign manager for Clean Missouri. "To suggest we can't have fair maps that also keep communities together. That's not true."
A change to the way people are counted during the census is also proposed under Amendment 3. The language calls for "one person, one vote" which is interpreted as only eligible voters, excluding those on parole, children and illegal immigrants.
The fallout, critics say, is the loss of federal funding on both a state and local level.
"It affects funding, it affects grants, it affects how the major cities, the economic engines of the state, are able to do business and are able to deliver services," said Sly James, former mayor of Kansas City.
Hurst said changing the way in which the census counts people will help keep numbers fairly similar across districts.
"One of the ways to gerrymander is to take the districts that might no longer be competitive and give them fewer people in the district," Hurst said. "People want someone representing them that lives near them, that has similar interests as them."
Hurst said voters have the right to change their minds following the 2018 election.
The state's new legislative district maps will be drawn in 2022, following the 2020 census.
