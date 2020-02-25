Exclusive: These are the issues Missouri voters care about & the Democratic candidates they prefer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri primary will happen on Tuesday, March 10th, and we worked with our sister station in Kansas City to gauge the pulse of more than 1,100 likely voters on which Democratic candidates they favored.
Our poll took place last Thursday and Friday after the Democratic debate in Las Vegas.
Here's how the numbers from the poll break down right now.
In Missouri, Joe Biden is in the lead with 23% followed by Michael Bloomberg at 17%. Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren are basically tied for third.
But 17% of voters say they are still undecided.
When you split it by gender, Biden has the lead among women while Bloomberg has a slight lead among men.
Broken down by age, Biden has a commanding lead with voters over 60. With voters between 40 and 60, it’s a near toss up between Biden and Sanders.
Most of the respondents said they considered themselves moderates.
One of the questions asked if voters cared more about policies or defeating President Donald Trump. The majority of the respondents said beating Trump was more important than policies.
As far as the policies that voters said they are concerned about healthcare beat out the environments then guns.
You can see the full Missouri voters political survey here.
