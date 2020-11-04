JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri voters gave approval to a constitutional amendment that would impose new limits on campaign contributions to elected officials, ban lobbyist gifts and change the way legislative districts are drawn.
Voters approved Constitutional Amendment 3 Tuesday, which puts in place a new way of redrawing lines for legislative seats. It states that it would “change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 [by] transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions [and] modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.”
In 2018, voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 1, which put redistricting in the hands of a non-partisan state demographer. Clean Missouri, a group that supported Amendment 1 two years ago, asked voters to turn down Amendment 3 this year, saying it protects incumbents and encourages gerrymandering.
Supporters of Amendment 3 say it would limit partisan gerrymandering.
