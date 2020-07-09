ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A bill recently signed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson will allow registered voters to vote by mail-in ballot in November's general election in wake of the coronavirus.
The bill is intended to give voters increased flexibility heading into late summer and fall, as some health officials are concerned about another spike in COVID-19 cases.
Anyone wishing to vote by mail must first complete an application to request the mail-in ballot. The application can be mailed in or completed in person. After receiving the ballot, the voter must fill it out and have the return envelope notarized. Then, the mail-in ballot can be returned through U.S. mail only.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the August election is July 22 at 5 p.m. Mail-in ballots for the general election in November must be received by the election authority by Election Day at 7 p.m.
Those looking to vote absentee must also request a ballot. It, too, must be notarized unless the voter falls into an exemption category under the law.
Exemptions include anyone who has contracted coronavirus in 2020, is 65 or older, lives in a long-term care facility, has chronic respiratory illnesses, heart conditions, is immunocompromised, has diabetes, chronic kidney disease or liver disease.
If a voter falls into any of those categories, under the law they can vote absentee without a notary.
Those who are eligible to vote absentee but do not meet any exemptions must notarize their ballot.
