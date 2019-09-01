ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas announced late Sunday night that nine emergency response vehicles (ERV) will be deployed to Florida in response to Hurricane Dorian.

The first round of deployment will include 28 volunteers from Missouri and four others from Little Rock, Arkansas.

Eight people are being deployed from the St. Louis area including an Affton firefighter. Four are heading to the East Coast from central and northern Missouri and eight people from Kansas City, Jefferson City and Columbia. Ten people are being deployed from southern Missouri.

Four ERVs are departing St. Louis Monday morning. A fifth one will leave later in the week.

Two-people teams will run the ERVs to provide food and other disaster response supplies to those affected by the hurricane. Other volunteers will assist in logistics and shelter operations including health and mental health services.