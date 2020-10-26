JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri health officials say a problem with data on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state has been fixed.
Last week, the state said hospitalizations had been underreported for about a week because of data entry problems.
On Monday, the COVID-19 dashboard said the problem was resolved. According to updated data, Missouri hospitals were caring for 1,399 COVID-19 patients as of Friday. On Monday, the state had 171,022 confirmed cases, an increase of 1,527 from Sunday.
Also Monday, the Missouri Veterans Commission said it will ask for an additional $16.4 million as it struggles to operate seven state-owned veterans homes amid rising COVID-19 deaths.
