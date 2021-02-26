ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The State of Missouri is ready to start vaccinating the next tier and some St. Louis-area health departments say it will have a huge impact on the vaccination roll-out.

Even as Missouri preps for new tier eligibility, concerns remain about vaccine availability It's been something educators have been calling for for months, and teachers in the St. Louis area wish they would've been prioritized sooner. Many still have questions on where they'll be able to find the vaccine.

With Missouri opening up another tier on March 15, News 4 asked how vaccinators prioritize those already in line.

About half a million more Missourians will be eligible for the vaccine in a couple weeks, but the vaccine has to be available and the supply is limited right now. Thousands more names will be added to the pool of those eligible to receive a vaccine, but it varies from one community to the next as far as how the people in the pool will be prioritized.

One St. Charles County official put it this way, “eligible" does not necessarily mean "available."

"Some are putting everyone into one pool when they are giving appointments and some are still very diligently trying to work through the order, and exhaust all their 1A registrants before they go to their 1B tier 1 registrants. That is a very labor intensive and timely process, so it's happening in both ways,” said Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, director of St. Charles County Public Health.

With more and more people seeing friends and family getting the vaccine and having little or no side effects, those people have now decided to sign up. They may be in a "high-priority" group but signing up now may put them in the same pool as others who are a lower priority.

According to current plans, the department expects to receive at least 1,300 vaccines from the State of Missouri each week.

St. Charles County is looking for more volunteers to help at the Family Arena's mass vaccination events. The health department administered more than 2,800 first and second dose vaccinations this week at the Family Arena. If you would like to help the Department of Public Health with its future vaccination events, visit here.