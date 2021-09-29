ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local workers and leaders are calling on members of Congress to pass the more than $1 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill.
Missouri unions representing thousands of local workers gathered Wednesday morning to make their voices heard. They say the funds are needed to improve the area to attract businesses and provide growth for future generations.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says it’s a once in a generation opportunity for the area.
"These funds will also allow us to work on digital equity by providing more internet access so more people can be linked to education, job opportunities and access to healthcare,” said Page.
The State of Missouri would receive an estimated $8.3 million for improvements if the bill is passed.
