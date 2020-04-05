ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 104,000 Missourians filed unemployment claims last week, a 147% increase over the previous week, according to the Missouri Department of Labor.
The department said 85% of the claims are tied to job loss due to the coronavirus outbreak and the closure of non-essential businesses.
Nationally, more than 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, up from 3 million the week before. In all, more than 10 million Americans are out of work. The majority of those without a job are in the hospitality and entertainment sector.
Glenn MacDonald, a professor of economics at the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, said unemployment numbers don't tell the whole story.
“If this kind of goes on, and on and on, you’ll start to see it bleed into other parts of the economy," he said. "Otherwise, short term people are not going to stop buying things like cars or furniture, for example."
The White House has said anywhere from 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die as a result of coronavirus. MacDonald said while it's a human tragedy, the impact on the labor force remains low.
"We're talking about 180 million people who can work and you can lose a quarter-million of those without even noticing at the macro-economy level," he said. "That's not to say their lives don't matter, just from a purely economic standpoint."
James Bullard, President & CEO Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, spoke on CBS Face The Nation on Sunday. He said the greatest economic impact will come in the second-quarter, but prior to the pandemic the economy was strong.
MacDonald agrees.
"The economy is doing great, technology was great, all sorts of good things happening in the economy and there's no reason at all for that to just not come back once we get out of our little vacation here," he said.
Bullard estimates the national unemployment rate could range anywhere from 10 to 40%t as a result of the pandemic. In February, the national unemployment rate was 3.5%.
Restaurants and bars across the state are closed, as Missourians are encouraged to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus. As a result, many local restaurants and businesses are struggling to stay afloat.
"If you're running a small restaurant and you don't have any savings and you have rent due, you're going to feel it," MacDonald said. "The matter is that the economy overall...that's not everybody. It's a very small part of the economy."
Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued a stay-at-home order that will go into effect Monday shortly after midnight. It is set to expire on Friday, April 24.
