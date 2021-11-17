Ironton, Mo. (KFVS) -- Ike the dog sat along a Missouri highway for years. He was seen as a staple in the town of Ironton, according to his owner Sherry Miller.

Miller said the dog was hit by a car on Monday, which impacted the town greatly. People left dog bones and other memorial items near where Ike used to lay off the highway.

Miller and her husband left town and when they got back, they realized how much people cared about Ike. A GoFundMe page was set up to get the dog a statue memorial.

Ike was featured in a story back in April for his celebrity status in Ironton.