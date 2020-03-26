ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 2,538 Thursday, the majority of which have been in the Chicago area. There are 28 cases in the Metro East as of mid week:

1 case in Washington County

3 cases in Monroe County

6 cases in Madison County

5 cases in Clinton County

13 cases in St. Clair County

Missouri cases passed 500 on Wednesday, where the totals in the News 4 viewing area have reached 270. Here's the breakdown as of Wednesday:

173 cases in St. Louis County and one death

57 cases in St. Louis City and one death

22 cases in St. Charles County and one death

10 cases in Jefferson County

5 cases in Franklin County

2 cases in St. Francois County

1 case in Lincoln County

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.