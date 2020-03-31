JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri has temporarily closed four of state parks due to overcrowding and public safety concerns after a weekend that saw nice weather and groups of people.
The closures go into effect on Thursday, April 2 at 5 p.m. and are scheduled to continue until April 30.
Castlewood, Elephant Rocks, Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park, and Weston Bend State Parks will close.
On Monday, Governor Parson elluded to the closures, saying Missourians must follow guidelines to avoid large groups.
"We greatly appreciate the Missourians who are doing what they are asked to do," Parson said, pleading for Missourians to continue social distancing. "We will conquer COVID-19 but it will take all of us obeying social distancing orders. Please stay at home."
“We’re continuing to evaluate the situation and make adjustments to operations as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “As conditions and recommendations change, we will make additional closures as needed. Before heading out to a state park, we encourage our citizens to check our website for advisory updates and the latest actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit here.
