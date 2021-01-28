JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson says immediate changes are needed too make Missouri's children a top priority as he announced the streamlining of several children's programs into one under the Office of Childhood.
"It became clear that our current approach is fragmented across multiple agencies and must be addressed," Parson said on Thursday.
This new department will take on early childhood services that are currently run by the departments of Elementary and Secondary Education, Health and Senior Services and Social Services
Officials said this move will not impact current funding for programs and no state employee jobs were eliminated.
