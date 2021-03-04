ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday announced a network of pharmacies will receive 15 percent of the state's vaccine supply.
The state identified 161 pharmacies - 30 in Region C which covers the St. Louis area - that have the ability to administer 200 doses of the vaccine per week. These pharmacies will consistently receive this number of doses in addition to booster doses for the next three to four weeks.
An analysis of Missouri's vaccine distribution found the largest vaccination gaps are in the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas.
“With vaccine supply continuing to increase and more Missourians becoming eligible, we will now begin shipping vaccines to pharmacies in all regions and communities throughout the state,” said Governor Parson.
Many patients who received the Pfizer vaccine at a mass vaccination event in Cuba, Mo. Tuesday were from the St. Louis metropolitan area.
Also beginning next week, Parson said the state's mass vaccination teams will begin transitioning operations to include a larger presence in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. That transition should be complete by April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.