ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday announced a network of pharmacies will receive 15 percent of the state's vaccine supply.

The state identified 161 pharmacies - 30 in Region C which covers the St. Louis area - that have the ability to administer 200 doses of the vaccine per week. These pharmacies will consistently receive this number of doses in addition to booster doses for the next three to four weeks.

State-funded study of Missouri vaccine rollout shows urban areas have 'vaccine deserts' An analysis of Missouri's vaccine distribution found the largest vaccination gaps are in the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas.

“With vaccine supply continuing to increase and more Missourians becoming eligible, we will now begin shipping vaccines to pharmacies in all regions and communities throughout the state,” said Governor Parson.

St. Louisans continue to travel to rural Missouri for COVID-19 vaccines Many patients who received the Pfizer vaccine at a mass vaccination event in Cuba, Mo. Tuesday were from the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Also beginning next week, Parson said the state's mass vaccination teams will begin transitioning operations to include a larger presence in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. That transition should be complete by April 1.

To see a list of qualifying pharmacies, click here.