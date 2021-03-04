VACCINATION

Missouri Governor Mike Parson speaks with a Missouri National Guardsman while touring the Cambridge Senior Living Center in St. Louis on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Parson was on hand to watch Missouri National Guardsmen administer the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine to residents. 

 Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday announced a network of pharmacies will receive 15 percent of the state's vaccine supply.

The state identified 161 pharmacies - 30 in Region C which covers the St. Louis area - that have the ability to administer 200 doses of the vaccine per week. These pharmacies will consistently receive this number of doses in addition to booster doses for the next three to four weeks.

“With vaccine supply continuing to increase and more Missourians becoming eligible, we will now begin shipping vaccines to pharmacies in all regions and communities throughout the state,” said Governor Parson.

Also beginning next week, Parson said the state's mass vaccination teams will begin transitioning operations to include a larger presence in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. That transition should be complete by April 1.

To see a list of qualifying pharmacies, click here.

Download PDF Participating pharmacies in Missouri's new State Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

