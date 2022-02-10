Missouri to resume sending COVID-19 tests to school

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rapid COVID-19 tests could soon be on the way to St. Louis area schools, once again. In January, Missouri contracted with Abbott for the tests, but the company stopped sending them.
The goal at the Kirkwood School District is to keep kids in person this school year.
In the meantime, Kirkwood School District started a new partnership with Quantum Laboratory to tests students and staff.
“Symptomatic or asymptomatic, anyone who wants to have that peace of mind can come take advantage of this program,” said Dr. David Ulrich, Superintendent of Kirkwood School District.
Quantum was founded by St. Louis native Sylvester Williams. The former Broncos defensive tackle originally started a drug testing lab, then pivoted to focus on COVID when the pandemic started.
“It’s the same as winning the Super Bowl when you accomplish something that’s ultimately going to benefit other people and keep other people happy and safe, it means a lot to me,” said Williams.
Williams touts his local company’s ability to quickly turn around results for PCR tests, which is key for Kirkwood after it lost suddenly lost the supply of rapid tests from the state that it had been relying on since August.
When asking Abbott what is the timeframe to resume sending the tests, a spokesperson released the following statement:
“I can tell you that we’ve been working 24/7 to ramp our manufacturing to 100 million tests a month in March to support federal, state, and local governments, as well as employers, schools, and retail.”
A spokesperson for the state’s health department says its partners, including DESE, were notified on Wednesday that the state was starting its antigen testing program again thanks to distributors of ACON Flowflex tests but couldn’t give a timeline when those tests would be in the school district’s hands.
Kirkwood Schools plan to continue their partnership with Quantum even if the state does start sending tests again.
“The rapid tests have a role. That is to inform and then if that comes up positive they can then go and get a PCR test, get with their family physician and get the care they need,” said Dr. Ulrich.
This testing partnership between Kirkwood School District and Quantum is funded through a grant from Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services.
