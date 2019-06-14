JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the state is getting as much as $28.8 million in federal grants to repair a freight and passenger train bridge in St. Louis.
Parson says the grant will extend the life of the MacArthur Bridge until about 2085. The bridge connects St. Louis to East St. Louis, Illinois.
The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration.
Parson says when the project is finished, "the bridge will be wider and safer and will last for many more years."
