ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri health officials are expecting 50,000 doses of the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.
Missouri's health director Dr. Randall Williams signed a standing order for the vaccine on Sunday. The order will authorize approved vaccinators to administer the vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, as soon as doses are received.
“We are incredibly appreciative to be receiving additional vaccines in Missouri, and we remain committed to making it available for a variety of vaccinators to get it into arms as efficiently as possible,” Williams said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third one authorized for use in the United States. This one however is considered a game-changer since it doesn't require ultra cold temperatures and is only one shot, unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The FDA approved the vaccine on Saturday and now the government can begin distributing 3.9 million available doses. The vaccine is considered 72% effective in the United States and has offered 86% protection against severe forms of the disease.
“During these initial weeks that the Janssen vaccine is available, we will be allocating it across all current delivery channels providing vaccinations for Missourians,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Hospitals, local public health agencies, federally-qualified health centers and mass vaccination clinics will be included in the plan to distribute the Janssen vaccine so local providers can help determine which populations could be best served with a single-dose regimen.”
Missouri has administered 1.2 million vaccine doses so far and 7.1% of the population has been fully vaccinated. The state has seen a cumulative total of 478,224 coronavirus cases and 7,920 deaths as of Sunday.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
