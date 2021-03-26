JEFFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – For the first time ever, Missouri will have a black bear hunting season.
The Missouri Conservation Commission approved a plan for a black bear hunting season from October 18-27. Hunting will be allowed in parts of southern Missouri, in three “bear management zones.” Permits will be limited to Missouri residents only and the season will start every year on the third Monday in October and will run for 10 days or until a quota is filled.
Applications will open on May 1 and close on May 31. Residents who are interested can apply by clicking here or calling 1-800-392-4115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.