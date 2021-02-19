The State of Missouri has canceled its mass COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Feb. 16-19 due to the recent winter weather.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri officials have rescheduled some of the mass vaccination events that were originally scheduled for February 16 - 19 that got canceled due to the winter weather.

The state has rescheduled some of the vaccination events for next week. There are no new vaccination events planned in the St. Louis area.

Younger adults are biggest spreaders of Covid-19, study suggests

A new study suggests that the biggest spreaders of coronavirus in the US are adults aged 20 to 49. This image shows Sergeant Jurne Smith-Traylor (L) of the Illinois Air National Guard administering a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in River Grove, Illinois, on February 3, 2021.

The state said earlier this week that the cancellation of events will not change weekly regional vaccine allocations.

For the latest on the state's mass vaccinations and to schedule an appointment, visit here. You can also call 877-435-8411.

