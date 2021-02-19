ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri officials have rescheduled some of the mass vaccination events that were originally scheduled for February 16 - 19 that got canceled due to the winter weather.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
The state has rescheduled some of the vaccination events for next week. There are no new vaccination events planned in the St. Louis area.
The state said earlier this week that the cancellation of events will not change weekly regional vaccine allocations.
For the latest on the state's mass vaccinations and to schedule an appointment, visit here. You can also call 877-435-8411.
