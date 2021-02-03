NEW HAVEN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled after a teenage girl and her infant daughter were reported missing.
Jazmine Strubberg, 15, and 9-month-old Jazlynn Strubberg were reported last seen with Devin Brown, 18, in the 200 block of Selma Street in New Haven, Missouri around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.
The New Haven Police Department said Wednesday afternoon all three were located and are safe.
Authorities believed the group could be heading to Illinois or Union, Missouri.
