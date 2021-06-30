MIDDLEBROOK, Mo. (KMOV.com/KCTV) – A 18-year-old Kansas City girl has died after falling 60 feet from a bluff at a popular State Park in Reynolds County Saturday.
Mariah Schramm, 18, of Kansas City, was at the Johnson’s Shut-In State Park around 3 p.m. where she climbed on top of the bluff. Witnesses told park rangers Schramm seemed “hesitant to jump” and lost her footing, causing her to fall 60 feet. The teen hit her head on a rock shelf that was below the surface of the water. She died of an apparent head injury.
Park officials said that area of the park is a popular spot for swimmers to trespass in order to jump in the Black River. Signs are placed near the bluff to warn visitors to not enter beyond that point.
“The park covers 9,400 acres and is regularly patrolled by up to three Missouri State Parks rangers, though not always at the same time,” said Brian Quinn of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “While there were no park rangers policing the bluffs when Schramm died, there were rangers on duty at other areas of the park.”
Quinn added that it is not uncommon for park rangers to issue over a dozen tickets in one day to trespassers during the weekends.
The Missouri State Park rangers are handling the investigation. The Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is about 100 miles southwest of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.