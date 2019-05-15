ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- From his home in St. Louis, Chris Goeckner has been checking on the status of his state tax refund for months.
He filed on February 11, and was told it would take six weeks.
During a recent check on his refund status, the system had updated to 12 weeks.
He then discovered that 12 weeks didn't start until mid-April, two months after he filed, which meant he's looking at getting his refund sometime in mid-July.
"I asked people on the phone what I can do,” he said. “No recourse.”
State Auditor Nicole Galloway wants taxpayers like Goeckner to call her office.
“We are aware of some of the delays this year with the Department of Revenue,” she said. “We found years ago they were increasingly delayed and there was an uneven playing field between government and taxpayer when it came to late refunds.”
Recent legislation evened the playing field a bit.
Anyone's who refund is delayed more than 45 days will get interest, but that policy means it will ultimately cost taxpayers more than if the state paid on time.
News 4 reached out to the Missouri Department of Revenue and is waiting to hear back.
Also call the state auditor, which could lead to an audit of the system. That number is 1-800-347-8597.
