BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri Task Force One has been demobilized by FEMA.
[Related: Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane]
The Boone County Fire Protection District said the task force deployed a Type 4 Water Rescue Task Force, which is comprised of 25 personnel, along with six boats, from their home base at the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters Tuesday afternoon.
The team arrived in College Station, Texas early Wednesday morning.
Friday, FEMA demobilized the unit. Team members are expected to arrive at their Columbia headquarters Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.