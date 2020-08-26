Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana gathering wind and water that swirls over much of the Gulf of Mexico.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri Task Force One has been activated in response to Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico.

Missouri Task Force One arrives in Texas

The Boone County Fire Protection District said the task force deployed a Type 4 Water Rescue Task Force, which is comprised of 25 personnel, along with six boats, from their home base at the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

The team arrived in College Station, Texas early Wednesday morning. They will stage at the Texas Task Force One Headquarters and await an assignment as Hurricane Laura makes landfall.

