ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Volunteers from the St. Louis Red Cross are on standby to help after Hurricane Laura makes landfall.
And Missouri Task Force 1 arrived in College Station, Texas to help with anticipated flooding there.
The Boone County Fire Protection District posted these photos of the water rescue team loading up on gas on site.
"Our job is always to prepare for the worst, and be trained to be able to handle those things, so it's really hard to say how long the guys will be there," said Chuck Leake with Missouri Task Force 1.
The 25 person team was activated by FEMA yesterday.
