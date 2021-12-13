You are the owner of this article.
Missouri Task Force 1 heads to Kentucky to help with tornado damage

Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight.

KENTUCKY (KMOV.com) – The death toll continues to grow in Kentucky from Friday’s tornado that caused catastrophic damage.

The Missouri Task Force 1 and three members of the FEMA Incident Support Team has been deployed to the state to pitch in following the aftermath of the tornado. Aiming for an 8 a.m. arrival time, crews will head to Murray State University to be assigned their task.

The team will be joined by other tasks forces from Indiana, Tennessee, and Ohio.

Kentucky was the worst-hit state by far in an unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities and left at least 14 people dead in four other states.

