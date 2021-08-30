NEW ORLEANS (KMOV.com/AP) – Missouri Task Force 1 is heading to New Orleans to assist following Hurricane Ida.

Ida weakens as rescues begin in Louisiana; at least 1 dead Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday.

The Boone County Fire Protection District announced on Friday the team received deployment orders ahead of the hurricane’s forecasted landfall along the Louisiana Coastline. The team made it to their staging location Saturday, where they prepped for deployment when they received a mission assignment. Monday morning, Missouri Task Force 1 was on the move to the City of New Orleans.

Ida made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi, and its 150 mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland. It was already blamed for one death, someone hit by a falling tree in Prairieville, outside Baton Rouge, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday.