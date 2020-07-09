ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the deans from four law schools in Missouri proposed alternatives to the in-person bar exam. However, on Thursday the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the exam will go on.
Some students, like Aaron Swinger at SLU, are worried.
“I have family who's diabetic, cancer survivor, going through chemo right now, so I'm really concerned about just going, taking the exam and coming back being exposed,” Swinger said.
Swinger has spent hundreds of hours studying for the Missouri bar exam. He said he’s prepared but is not looking forward to sitting in a crowded room with other law graduates from across the state.
“300 people in the room with one person exposed, who's asymptomatic, that will expose us all,” Swinger said.
Swinger graduated from SLU Law in May. The law school's dean wrote a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court asking for a one year provision for bar exam applicants because of the pandemic.
Antonia Miceli, a SLU law professor, helped write the letter .
“They would still need to go through all the other hurdles, character and fitness application,” Miceli said. “There's a national responsibility or ethics exam that they would still have to pass but they would not actually sit for the bar exam.”
But the Missouri Supreme Court said no Issuing a statement that reads in part:
“None of these alternatives adequately ensures the core function of licensure, which is to protect the integrity of the profession and the public from those who have not demonstrated minimum competency to practice law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.