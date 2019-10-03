JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fight over a new Missouri voter photo identification law is headed to the state Supreme Court.
Supreme Court judges on Thursday will hear arguments over whether a lower court judge was right to strike down a key provision of the law.
The law had directed voters to present a valid photo ID, or to sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification in order to cast a regular ballot.
But Senior Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan in 2018 axed the requirement that voters without proper photo ID sign an affidavit. He ruled that the affidavit was misleading.
State attorneys appealed. They’re arguing that Callahan was wrong to ditch the entire affidavit requirement. Instead, they say it should be trimmed or rewritten.
