ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday, the Missouri Supreme Court upheld St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's authority to investigate officer involved shootings.
Gardner called it a win for the will of the people.
She says the public elected her to investigate any time an officer shoots his weapon and injures someone in the City of St. Louis.
A lower court had hampered the prosecutor's ability to investigate those cases, while pursuing other criminal cases in which the officer is a witness.
"I think there have been conversations about what prosecutors can and cannot do, and I think since Mike Brown, and there are people who want to be guardians of the status quo want to impede on the discretion on the prosecutors and that's crucial and this is what this case signifies," Gardner said.
Gardner said the case has implications for prosecutors around the country.
A representative for the police officer in the case says they respect the court's authority on the matter.
