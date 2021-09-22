ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stan Kroenke's latest loss in court could start costing him big money and this time it was delivered by Missouri's highest court.
The Missouri Supreme Court is refusing to block a court order that demands Kroenke and other NFL executives turn over their financial records.
That was required so that if the NFL loses at trial, punitive damages can be considered. That trial is scheduled to begin in January. It appears to be a full go unless a settlement is reached at some point.
St. Louis City and County as well as the entity that oversees the Dome have maintained in the lawsuit that the NFL never intended to keep the Rams in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.