JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Coronavirus concerns have altered normal procedures and practices including the process for justice at the highest state level.
The Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments virtually for Lamar Johnson’s appeal Tuesday morning.
Johnson has spent more than half his life in prison for murder and his case has gained national attention. The St. Louis man’s appeal will challenge the dismissal of the prosecutor’s motion for a new trial.
In 2019, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner requested a new trial for Johnson, who was convicted in 1995 in connection with the death of Marcus Boyd. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
READ: Missouri Supreme Court to decide if Lamar Johnson will get a new trial
At the time, authorities said that Johnson and his co-defendant Philip Campbell fatally shot Boyd over a fight about drug dealing. Campbell and another man who admitted to a role in the murder have since said that Johnson was not involved.
The Court plans to have the Chief Justice in the courtroom facing a screen where attorneys will be on a video conference call along with six other judges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.