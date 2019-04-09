JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The state’s highest court has ruled a search warrant requesting files of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office (CAO) can move forward.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) and a special prosecutor are seeking the records as they investigate a private investigator hired by the CAO last year during the criminal cases against former Governor Eric Greitens.
READ: Judge slams Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for 'standing in the way of a grand jury investigation'
This is the latest in a series of back and forth actions related to a grand jury investigation into William Tisaby, a private investigator and whether or not he lied under oath.
Earlier Monday, the Circuit Attorney’s Office appealed to the Supreme Court, asking the justices to stop the execution of the search warrant.
A special prosecutor argued that the warrant should move forward, writing in filings that the CAO’s filing to stop the search warrant were the “latest effort to stall the investigation.”
Last month, the Circuit Attorney’s Office also filed a motion in court challenging the validity of the search warrant that had been signed by Judge Micheal Mullen, who is presiding over the grand jury investigation.
According to statements made by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and a team of attorneys who are assisting in the matter, the warrant would allow SLMPD access to any file on the CAO servers with any mention of more than two dozen search terms, including “notes,” “evidence,” and “tape.”
The CAO said the warrant was unconstitutional, overly broad and could impact the public’s privacy and safety, calling it a “clear fishing expedition.”
Judge Mullen upheld the search warrant last month. An appeals court also allowed the search warrant to proceed.
A special prosecutor and officers with the police department had previously attempted to gather the records, and seized the office’s email server. It was returned around an hour later, according to a statement from the CAO. The prosecutor indicated no information was retrieved from it.
A special grand jury convened in January and is investigating whether or not Tisaby committed perjury during the prosecutor of Greitens, who was charged with two felonies, both of which were later dismissed.
Greitens’ team of attorneys claimed Tisaby, hired by Gardner to work the case, lied under oath. At issue is a critical interview from early in the first criminal case. Gardner’s office first claimed a video of that interview malfunctioned, but later turned it over to Greitens’ defense team.
Moreover, they claimed Gardner suborned perjury or directed Tisaby to lie. Gardner has claimed no such charge exists under Missouri law.
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had a conflict of interest in the case and Judge Mullen selected lawyers from the firm Carmody-MacDonald to be special prosecutors in the case.
The grand jury has been meeting for months. Their proceedings are secret and it’s unknown exactly who has testified.
In court last month, Judge Mullen chided the Circuit Attorney’s Office for alerting the media to the search warrant and for criticizing the search warrant, which Mullen originally signed.
Rachel Smith, Chief Trial Assistant for the Circuit Attorney’s Office, denied that the office was trying to impede the investigation and said they were cooperating with it.
The Circuit Attorney’s Office says they have already compiled with one of the special prosecutor’s separate search warrants.
