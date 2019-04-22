ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri students are taking part in the national spelling bee, many of them from the St. Louis area.
This year 17 students from the state will participate in the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Last year, Missouri had 15 students compete.
There are nine students from the St. Louis area competing from ages 11 to 14.
There will be a total of 565 spellers in the spelling bee starting next month in Maryland.
