PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — An 18-year-old Perryville student has been charged with threatening to "shoot up" Perryville High School.
Perry County Prosecuting Attorney Caitlin Pistorio says in a news release that Rylan Carlson was arrested this week on a felony charge of making a terroristic threat in the second degree.
Prosecutors say Carlson is one of three male Perryville High School students accused of discussing a mass shooting. The other two students are not facing adult charges because they are juveniles.
The Southeast Missourian reports a probable-cause statement said high school assistant principal Shadrick Shafer called police March 13 after a student heard the three plotting an attack.
The statement said weapons and ammunition were found during a search at Carlson's home.
Carlson was released on $5,000 bond.
