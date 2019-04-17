NIXA, Mo. (AP) -- Officials say a student was caught passing out fake $100 bills at a southwest Missouri high school.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Nixa Public Schools is cautioning the community to be extra cautious because not all of the bills that were handed at Tuesday were collected.
District spokesman Zac Rantz says the bills "do appear to be fake." But he adds that the bills could be mistaken for real currency if they were included in a bundle with other money.
Rantz says the school is working with the U.S. Secret Service. No information has been released about what happened to the unnamed students who distributed the bills. Rantz said only that the district is following its policies and procedures.
