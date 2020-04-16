JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Gov. Mike Parson ordered an extension to the statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri on Thursday.
Parson said he's extending the stay-at-home order through May 3 to give state leaders more time to "prepare the economy and get Missourians back to work." The order was previously set to end on April 24.
"We're seeing very early signs in the data that lead us to be cautiously be optimistic that we are beginning to slow the course of the infection and see improvements across Missouri even in our hardest hit areas like St. Louis and Kansas City," Parson said. "Our hospital system still has available capacity and we have expanded capacity even more in case a surge occurs."
As of Thursday, Missouri has 5,111 cases and 152 deaths statewide.
Parson said the framework to a recovery phase looks at data specific to Missouri. He said the plan has two initial phases: to protect healthcare workers and first responders; and strategically reopening businesses. Parson said this approach will work by rapidly expanding testing capabilities, expanding reserves of personal protective equipment, expanding hospital capacities including alternate care facilities and improving how data is read for better modeling and projections.
In the 10 days since the first stay-at-home order went into effect, Missouri has more than doubled the number of positive COVID-19 cases and more than tripled the number of deaths.
As of Thursday, 94 of Missouri's 114 counties have at least one positive case of novel coronavirus.
St. Louis County and City both announced Thursday that local stay-at-home orders were being extended. County Executive Sam Page said his order would be effective indefinitely and be re-evaluated in mid-May.
