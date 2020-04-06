ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Governor Mike Parson's stay-at-home order is limiting the number of people permitted inside essential businesses, resulting in lines of customers waiting their turn to shop.
The order, which went into effect shortly after midnight Monday, restricts places like grocery and retail stores based on their size.
According to the order, businesses less than 10,000 square feet must maintain 25 percent or less of its capacity. For larger locations, businesses must maintain 10 percent or less of their capacity.
Dierbergs on Zumbehl Road in St. Charles County is limiting the store to 150 customers. Once it reaches that threshold, customers will stand in a makeshift cue outside. A company spokesperson said the number of customers allowed inside could fluctuate depending on what the store experiences in the first few days.
'We're going to allow a reasonable number of people in there, be monitoring the traffic flow, when it gets to a certain number, have a few outside, hopefully that's not the case," said Greg Dierberg with Dierbergs. "Today has gone really smoothly. It's our first day, so hopefully that works. A safe social distance inside the store. When you get in the store, our associates are all wearing facial coverings for their protection and the customers' protection."
Several Schnucks locations have signs out front designating the entrance and exit and listing their capacity of 249 people.
At the Costco in St. Peters, dozens of people lined up outside the building more than an hour before it opened on Friday. Store managers said 15 people are being allowed in at a time, before being given a three minute head start before the next group is allowed in.
At Walmart locations, a makeshift line is monitored by a store employee, allowing groups of people to enter the store as shoppers leave.
"If I drove by and saw a long line, I'd probably just go home," said one shopper.
Shoppers said most others were wearing gloves and masks inside the store, while a few did not.
"There were a few people in line in front of me but they were let right in, as was I," said another shopper.
The governor's stay-at-home order is set to expire April 24.
