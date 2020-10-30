ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Marsha Allen says what should have been an easy prep for early voting, turned into an unwanted surprise.
“I click submit, then right away it tells me they cannot find a St. Louis County registration,” said Allen.
She says she came across a link on Facebook, that was posted in a political community group encouraging people to check their registration status.
“I was nervous because there’s a lot of talk about voter suppression and I just didn’t want to get caught,” she said.
When the site told her she wasn’t registered, she turned to the St. Louis County election office.
“This was just baffling because I’ve been a registered voter since 1978,” she said.
She says they told her she was registered, and they’ve received previous complaints about this website.
We found out this web page belongs to the Missouri Secretary of State.
We reached out to the Director of the St. Louis County Board of Elections. He told us they’ve been inundate with concerned residents about this issue.
He says there’s an issue with the function of this website and encourages voters to check their registration status with their local election board.
We reached out to the Missouri Secretary of State for a comment. We’re waiting to hear back.
Watch the video above for the full report.
