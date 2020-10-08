ST LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local leaders are teaming up to help disabled workers in Missouri save money for a rainy day.
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says his office is teaming up with the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce for this effort.
The program will encourage businesses to add payroll deduction contributions or direct deposit for workers with Missouri Able savings accounts. MO ABLE allows people with disabilities to save up to fifteen thousand dollars a year without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income.
Fitzpatrick said in a press conference that this partnership could be a game changer.
“Adding direct deposit to MO ABLE accounts is really a small change for an employer that can have a huge impact on the people who are using the program,” Fitzpatrick said.
“Not only will it simplify savings accounts for people who use them, it's gonna foster inclusion and equity for employees by providing them the same opportunities as employees who save money in other tax advantage retirement accounts,” he added.
Fitzpatrick says he's traveling the entire state to encourage businesses to consider these changes to help disabled workers.
