ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri state senator wants to end personal property tax on your car.
State Senator Bill Eigel says it’s time to end the payments. He sponsored the bill, SJR 44, which would ask voters to approve a constitutional amendment prohibiting counties and other political subdivisions from levying or collecting a tax on personal property.
His bill is currently being considered in a committee.
Eigel's selling point is that money saved by taxpayers will be spent to bolster the economy.
The state legislature is on break until January 8th.
