BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A state representative from West County says he is considering a run for St. Louis County Executive.
Republican Shamed Dogan is launching an exploratory committee, officially filing the paperwork Tuesday.
Dogan was elected to his final term in the statehouse in November due to term limits.
In his announcement, Dogan said he would stand with business owners impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and focus on the root of problems in St. Louis County.
