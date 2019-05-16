JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks has announced he is resigning from the Missouri Legislature.
Franks was first elected in 2016, unseating State Representative Penny Hubbard in a special primary election. His district encompasses parts of St. Louis City.
Franks, an activist, has been involved protests after controversial officer-involved shootings and the protests after former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted in 2017.
He cited mental health and family concerns as to why he is stepping down.
Franks and his employment with the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE). Questions emerged about whether Franks was actually at work during the hours he claimed on his timesheet.
READ: 'It's a lie;' Whistleblowers call for investigation of city agency amid claims of mismanagement of millions in taxpayer money
Franks released a statement that said in part:
The changing dynamics in the legislative body made it clear that there is little room for the kind of bipartisanship that allowed me to effect meaningful change for my constituents in the past three years. Time is our most valuable resource, and my community doesn’t have the privilege to wait for change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.