ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The number of carjackings in St. Louis and the state are on the rise and it’s getting the attention of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Monday morning, Schmitt is set to announce a new law to fight carjackings. The plan is to have a state law to more effectively prosecute and document carjackings.
The law would let prosecutors charge a carjacker with motor vehicle hijacking rather than a broad robbery charge, which is the current case.
Schmitt said this separate statue allows more accurate tracking and increases the carjacker's sentence.
News 4 has reported on three recent carjackings: A nurse who was carjacked on a hospital parking lot, a carjacking outside a West County restaurant and one that took place in a Schnucks parking lot.
In 2018, city police records showed 350 carjackings in St. Louis City alone. In January, records show city police investigated 26 carjackings.
Schmitt and several other state leaders including State Senator Bob Onder and State Representative David Gregory will announce the anti-carjacking plan.
Police Chief John Hayden is expected to be there too.
