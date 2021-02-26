ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri health officials say two of the four COVID-19 variants have been detected in the St. Louis region; the U.K. and California variants. The CDC says these new strains can be more contagious and have more severe symptoms.

Because of the new detection, Missouri is expanding wastewater testing as it gives upwards to a week of advance notice for what's to come.

Testing of wastewater shows dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in Missouri Missouri epidemiologists have been testing wastewater while test results show a state flushed with coronavirus cases.

“It is important to note that this is a point-in-time analysis that likely doesn’t reflect the true prevalence as it stands today in the areas of the state where samples were collected,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state's health department. “This is the first set of samples analyzed so we are limited in the conclusions we can draw from this information. The data is complex and is subject to epidemiological and laboratory analysis and interpretation from which to draw conclusions.”

News 4 reported last fall that both public and private sectors have been testing wastewater samples. Researchers said wastewater testing gives a more realistic picture of how much of the coronavirus is circulating in St. Louis communities.

“As of today, Missouri has the second lowest COVID-19 case rate in the United States, and we are thankful to all who are helping to make that a reality,” Williams said. “However, we understand that COVID-19 is a dynamic situation caused by a continually evolving virus, and we are committed to constantly studying it and adapting to it as needed. We are thankful for those leading the sewage analysis efforts in Missouri and helping bring this knowledge to other states as well.”