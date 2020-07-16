ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is joining four other states for a high speed enforcement campaign this weekend.
The other state agencies participating are the Iowa State Patrol, Arkansas State Patrol, Nebraska State Patrol and Kansas Highway Patrol.
The speed enforcement campaign will run from noon until midnight July 17-18.
[RELATED: Missouri Highway Patrol writing more tickets as speeding continues during shutdown]
“COVID-19 has brought serious health and safety concerns to the nation and to Missouri. While the pandemic has continued to keep many people home and traveling less, Missouri is experiencing an increase in motorists who see more open roads as an opportunity to drive aggressively and at higher speeds,” Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a release.
[RELATED: Spike in speeding: Missouri State Highway Patrol say coronavirus not reducing risk on roads]
The highway patrol said egregious speeding has increased on Missouri highways as well as fatal crashes. Missouri is experiencing a 14% increase in traffic deaths compared to last year, the agency said.
As for speeding, the highway patrol said they’ve seen an increase of 58% in speeds at or above 26 miles per hour over the speed limit compared to a four-year average. They said the most common violators are between the ages of 15 and 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.